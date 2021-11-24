MONTREAL -- Quebec logged 882 new coronavirus cases Wedensday, the largest single-day increase since mid-September.

Hospitalizations also increased, with 27 people entering care. Since Tuesday, 19 people are reportedly no longer in hospital.

There are now 211 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, an overall increase of eight.

ICU cases have remained stable since Tuesday morning at 46.

The province also recorded one more death, bringing that total to 11,566.

Public health is monitoring 6,703 active cases and 599 active outbreaks within the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 441,344 Quebecers have caught COVID-19. Of those, 423,075 have since recovered.

Wednesday's update was based on 26,921 analyzed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

As vaccinations open to younger children, close to nine in 10 eligible Quebecers are fully vaccinated.

Of those aged 12 and up, 88 per cent are fully-vaxxed, and 91 per cent have gotten at least one dose.

That's after health-care workers administered 6,556 shots in the 24 hours prior, for a total of 13,715,471 doses in the arms of Quebecers.