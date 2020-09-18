MONTREAL -- Quebec Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault will hold a news conference Friday to unveil more details on the possible use of police forces to enforce the rules imposed by public health, possibly even in homes.

The deputy premier will be joined by acting Surete du Quebec director Johanne Beausoleil, Quebec City police director Robert Pigeon and Montreal police chief Sylvain Caron.

Premier Francois Legault and public health officials have said in recent weeks that illegal private gatherings and parties are the most significant cause of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

Quebec director of public health Horacio Arruda spoke of the potential of police being a deterrent effect similar to the police presence on the highways that helps to reduce speeding and other traffic violations.

Quebec's opposition parties have come out against police entering private residences to break up parties.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.