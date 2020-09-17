MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported an additional 499 cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday -- 251 of which were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The other 244 cases were added to previous days over the past week. These adjustments show that Quebec recorded more than 300 cases of the disease on each day of Sept. 12, 13 and 14 -- a total of 310, 372 and 382, respectively.

The total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic now stands at 66,356.

Quebec is also reporting three more deaths from the disease, bringing the provincial toll to 5,791. Two of those deaths occurred over the past 24 hours.

Thursday's data adjustment also impacted case numbers on the Island of Montreal. Public health authorities added 295 cases to the city's total on Thursday, 73 of which were from the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the city since the start of the pandemic is now 30,963.

There are 136 people receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up six from the 130 the province reported on Wednesday. Of those in hospital, 29 are in the intensive care unit, which is three more than the 26 reported 24 hours earlier.

As of Thursday, 58,012 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 208 from Wednesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 24,112 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 15 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).