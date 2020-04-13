MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police handed out almost 500 tickets in a week to people not abiding by measures put in place by provincial health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Surete du Quebec announced Monday it has handed out a total of 651 tickets to people not complying with COVID-19 physical distancing measures since police began handing out infractions. That is an increase of 494 tickets from last Monday.

SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay could not give a break down of the types of offences or a regional portrait of the most ticketed areas, but said the SQ would release a total number every Monday.

“We just ask people to respect the measures,” said Tremblay.

En date d'aujourd'hui, la Sûreté du Québec a dû signifier un total de 651 constats d’infractions et rapports d’infraction généraux à tous ceux qui ne respectaient pas les mesures gouvernementales en lien avec le #COVID19. Pour la sécurité de tous, merci de suivre les consignes. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) April 13, 2020

A $546 fine is added to the $1,000 ticket for those who are guilty of not obeying the rules. Crown prosecutors can set the fine as high as $6,000.

The Montreal police department said they would on Tuesday release the number of tickets its officers have handed out. La Presse reported that the SPVM has handed out 719 reports of non-compliance and 287 general offences since March 12.

An offence report is handed to a prosecutor, who decides whether to impose a fine or not.

Citizens are asked to call 1-877-644-4545 for all COVID-19-related questions.