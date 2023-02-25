Quebec provincial police catch armed suspect north of Saguenay, alert lifted

A possibly armed suspect who was walking was the subject of a Quebec provincial police (SQ) operation in La Doré, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, Saturday afternoon.

The individual was finally located and subdued by police, the SQ said on Twitter shortly before 6 p.m. The investigation is continuing, and the person will be interviewed by investigators.

The individual was spotted in the vicinity of Lac Élaine, in the Trenche River sector, in the municipality located in the Domaine-du-Roy RCM.

In the early afternoon, the SQ asked people to avoid the area and not to approach the suspect, citing an "imminent threat."

#Alerte MENACE IMMINENTE à La Doré - ANNULÉE

Le suspect a été localisé et maîtrisé dans le secteur par les policiers. L’enquête suit son cours et le suspect sera rencontré par les enquêteurs. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 25, 2023

The police service added that the "man in his late 50s could be armed with a long gun."

The Quebec Ministry of Public Security issued an alert at 1:50 p.m. for an armed threat in the area of West Branch Road.

"Police are investigating an armed and dangerous suspect," the government wrote in its message.