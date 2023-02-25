Quebec provincial police catch armed suspect north of Saguenay, alert lifted
A possibly armed suspect who was walking was the subject of a Quebec provincial police (SQ) operation in La Doré, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, Saturday afternoon.
The individual was finally located and subdued by police, the SQ said on Twitter shortly before 6 p.m. The investigation is continuing, and the person will be interviewed by investigators.
The individual was spotted in the vicinity of Lac Élaine, in the Trenche River sector, in the municipality located in the Domaine-du-Roy RCM.
In the early afternoon, the SQ asked people to avoid the area and not to approach the suspect, citing an "imminent threat."
The police service added that the "man in his late 50s could be armed with a long gun."
The Quebec Ministry of Public Security issued an alert at 1:50 p.m. for an armed threat in the area of West Branch Road.
"Police are investigating an armed and dangerous suspect," the government wrote in its message.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
New study shows what factors contribute to higher suicide rates
A first of its kind CAMH study finds Canada has the 6th highest suicide rate of the 33 countries examined from North, Central and South America between 2000 to 2019.
15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday, more possible as snowstorm approaches
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
Snow falls in Los Angeles area, thousands still without power
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles.
An act of defiance by Ukraine’s National Philharmonic
Ukraine’s National Philharmonic marked one year after Russia’s invasion with a brave, defiant performance in Kyiv.
Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on in Ukraine
Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.
Next generation of Canadian female athletes not participating in sports after COVID-19
In Canada, there are fewer women and girls participating in sports due to barriers like equity, access, racism and body image. As the sports world recovers from the pandemic, women and girls are not returning showing a larger divide than before.
G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine; Russia and China object to description of war
A meeting of G20 finance ministers has ended in India without a consensus, because Russia and China objected to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document.
Toronto
-
Toronto Police Chief stands by promotion of officer who killed two Black men in the 1990s
Toronto’s police chief is standing by the decision to appoint an officer cleared after killing two black men and accused in court of beating a third in the 1990s, even as a city councillor is asking questions about the hiring decision.
-
Wife of man struck by alleged drunk driver in Toronto says 'one decision altered the course of our life'
The wife of a man who was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Allen Road earlier this month says 'one decision altered the course of our life.'
-
1 person dead after 2-alarm apartment fire in Scarborough
One person is dead, and five others are seriously injured after a fire broke out at a Toronto Community Housing highrise in Scarborough.
Atlantic
-
Amid record profits, Loblaw CEO warns food prices will continue to rise
Maritimers grappling with rising food prices are being warned it’s about to get worse. Canada's biggest grocer says food costs could increase this year and they have more than 1,000 supplier requests for significant cost increases.
-
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch, N.B.
A 47-year-old man from Janeville, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Upsalquitch.
-
Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak
Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.
London
-
1 deceased following fatal collision between pickup, SUV near Strathroy, Ont.
One person has died and two others were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Adelaide Metcalfe Saturday afternoon, with OPP asking the public to avoid the area.
-
East Lions Community Centre closed due to partial roof collapse
The East Lions Community Centre is closed indefinitely after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday night, the city said in a release.
-
Loose wheel falls off commercial vehicle, strikes SUV injuring 2, OPP say
Two people, including a 12-year-old, were sent to hospital after a wheel detached from a commercial vehicle travelling on Highway 401, crossed the center median, and struck an SUV on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Refugees surprise shoppers by breaking into song to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war
With one voice in the middle of Northgate Shopping Centre in North Bay, a group of Ukrainian refugees surprised mall-goers by breaking into song to pay their respects of the war in Ukraine.
-
Survey shows what Canadians think about AI tech like ChatGPT, Google Bard
Many Canadians have not used AI technology and are unfamiliar with its uses but believe it is 'good for society,' a new survey by Leger shows.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises
Alberta’s UCP government is set to table its provincial budget on Tuesday as opposition critics continue to take jabs at pre-elections spending promises.
-
Heritage Park hosts hiring fair for 500 summer workers
Heritage Park hosted its first hiring fair Saturday
-
A sombre anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds out for Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener
The Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Kitchener saw over 700 people out to raise money and awareness for issues those experiencing homelessness are facing.
-
Waterloo region Ukrainians share how their lives have been impacted as the war at home rages on
Residents in Waterloo region are showing their support by standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes, with a Friday night vigil held in downtown Kitchener to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
OPP, WRPS responding to multiple calls of flying ice coming off vehicles
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are reminding motorists to clean their cars after a winter storm as several vehicles have been damaged by flying ice.
Vancouver
-
15% of flights involving Vancouver airport cancelled Saturday, more possible as snowstorm approaches
Early on Saturday afternoon, B.C.'s Lower Mainland was seeing only light snow flurries, but 15 per cent of flights to and from Vancouver International Airport had already been cancelled in anticipation of the coming storm.
-
BC Hydro investigating after explosion, fire in underground electrical vault
An investigation has been launched after an explosion and fire in an underground electrical vault in downtown Vancouver Friday evening.
-
Man targeted in Kamloops shooting for 2nd time in 5 months
Mounties in Kamloops say they are investigating a shooting targeting a local man for the second time in the last five months.
Edmonton
-
'Stop the chop': Protesters want Hawrelak Park rehabilitation halted until more consultation happens
Dozens of Edmontonians rallied in Hawrelak Park Saturday, demanding the city reassess plans to chop down 220 trees during the upcoming three-year rehabilitation project.
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Third period Blue Jackets goals sink Oilers 6-5
Jack Roslovic scored twice in the third period on his way to a four-point game, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Saturday despite giving up a four-goal lead.
Windsor
-
Windsor police deputy chief facing stunt driving charge
Windsor’s deputy police chief is facing a stunt driving charge after he allegedly drove more than 110 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone earlier this year while off duty in Amherstburg, police said in a statement.
-
Legal firearms community raises $17K for children of Ukraine
Essex MP Chris Lewis teamed up with Weatherby Canada and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association for a fundraiser that raised $17,000 to support Ukraine. Called 'Canadian Firearm Owners Stand With Ukraine,' the group raffled off a rare Weatherby firearm for $20 a ticket.
-
Here’s what you can do with all those broken tree branches across Windsor-Essex
Local municipalities are figuring out a plan for clearing all the debris from Wednesday’s ice storm that blasted the Windsor-Essex region and southern Ontario as a whole, bringing with it freezing rain, strong winds gusts and snow.
Regina
-
Sask. working on plan to welcome more displaced Ukrainians to province
The total number of war displaced Ukrainians in Saskatchewan has now passed the 3,000 mark. All have arrived since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago.
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
'Overkill': Regina community association slams snow bylaw enforcement
A Regina community association is calling for changes to the City of Regina’s residential snow removal bylaw.
Ottawa
-
Latest cold snap, while short-lived, still affecting vulnerable residents
A cold snap is affecting Ottawa this weekend and while above-average temperatures will be back soon, the frigid temperatures are directly affecting some of the city's most vulnerable residents.
-
Heritage building in Kemptville damaged by fire
North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford says firefighters have responded to a fire in a heritage building in Kemptville.
-
Three people, including child, injured in head-on crash
Ottawa paramedics say three people, including a child, were taken to hospital Friday night after a head-on crash.
Saskatoon
-
Team Sask. adds more medals at Canada Winter Games, men's hockey off to gold medal game
Team Sask. won more medals at the Canada Winter Games during the week, with men’s hockey headed to the gold medal game on Saturday.
-
'We can be competitive just like anybody': Sask. sees first Indigenous brewery open
Minihkwe Brewery, the province’s first Indigenous brewery, is now officially open in Saskatoon.
-
In Pictures: 5 most expensive condos in Saskatoon
Housing sales have slowed in Saskatoon and listings are the lowest they’ve been since 2008, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.