MONTREAL -- A Quebec priest is expected to plead guilty to historical sex offences Wednesday after being charged by provincial police in a sweep targeting other clergy members last year.

Father Jean Pilon, a member of the Clerics of St-Viateur, is also expected to be sentenced following the guilty plea at the Valleyfield Courthouse, outside of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec arrested Pilon in June 2020, when he was 78, along with four other congregation members in connection with sex crimes against young boys that allegedly took place between 1961 and 1989.

The men were responsible for teaching boys in several Quebec schools.

Ten sexual assault complainants have been identified in relation to the case involving Pilon, according Justin Wee, a lawyer representing the victims.

Wee's law firm is also behind a class action lawsuit against the Clerics of St-Viateur that is still underway and that he said has identified more than 360 alleged victims.

At the time of their arrest, the five accused men were living together at the congregation’s seniors residence in Joliette, about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal.