Quebec politicians might get security cameras installed in their homes
The National Assembly is considering deploying cameras in the homes of elected officials so they can feel safer, President Nathalie Roy said Tuesday during a study of appropriations.
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) urged her to take "concrete action." On Monday, CAQ MNA Daniel Bernard had his office vandalized, denounced government whip Eric Lefebvre.
"It's a concern," agreed QLP whip Filomena Rotiroti, who has herself had to "deal with some threats." She confided that some Liberal MNAs were seriously considering "getting off social media ... to have some peace."
"It's in our ridings, it's in our homes. We're the ones who put our face on the pole, but the family around us, our children, our spouses, well, they're not in there," she lamented.
"Will there be a reflection on this, will we move forward with certain measures to ensure the safety of our elected officials, especially when we are outside the National Assembly?"
The President of the National Assembly, Nathalie Roy, conceded that the last election campaign had been "rough" and even "violent." She said that a social media watch was conducted daily with the help of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
She also said that she has asked the second vice-president of the National Assembly, Sylvain Lévesque, to look into the issue of security for elected officials. The Lévesque committee will meet on May 25, she said.
Some measures have already been taken: cameras have been added to a parking lot at the legislature, electronic locks have been installed on the doors of some offices and video surveillance has been expanded.
"At home, I know that one of the things you talked about was the installation of cameras. We are working on it ... The committee that has been mandated will come to you with proposals to secure your families and to secure you as well," Roy said.
$560,000 WATER DAMAGE
In addition, the study of appropriations revealed that water damage that occurred in February at the National Assembly cost taxpayers more than half a million dollars -- $560,000.
The damage, caused by severe cold, affected as many as 17 rooms on six floors, Roy said.
Two "emergency" contracts were given for drainage and demolition, and a third private contract was authorized for reconstruction, said Serge Bouchard, assistant secretary general for administration.
Heritage buildings such as those in the national assembly building need special attention, often from historians and the National Capital Commission, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 9, 2023.
