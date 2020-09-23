MONTREAL -- Police will not be breaking up parties inside private homes, Quebec's public security minister said on Wednesday – at least for the time being.

Most of the province's population is under orders to restrict social gatherings to no more than six people – or two families – inside a home together.

The new regulations come as Quebec hits its second wave of COVID-19, forcing officials to tighten up to contain the spread.

"It is important to be very clear particularly on that kind of topic that is very fundamental and very important. We are talking about the rights of people and it is important to remind everyone than we are going to respect those rights," said Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault at a news conference on Wednesday.

Guilbault did not definitively rule out the measure if the COVID-19 situation drastically worsens in the province.

Guilbault is also asking Quebecers to call police if they see anyone or any groups breaking the rules.