Quebec police connect two Laval murders four years apart, appeal to public for clues

Quebec provincial police say they've discovered a link between two murders that took place four years apart, and they're now asking the public to come forward with any new information into the older of the two murders, which took place in 2017.

In May of that year, Ezaek Hilaire's body was found in a wooded area of Mirabel. Hilaire lived in Laval and was last known to be living around Grolier St.

Police began again to investigate the unsolved case recently and believe there's a connection with a death last summer.

"The relaunch of the investigation has recently made it possible to obtain important new elements, even making it possible to establish links between this murder and that of Nitchell Lapaix, which occurred on August 17, 2021 in Laval," the police force wrote.

Lapaix, who was fatally shot, was believed to be connected to gangs, police had already said. In March, they listed his murder as one of several unsolved crimes they were focusing on with a series of new command posts.

The investigation is being led by the CENTAURE team, along with missing persons. CENTAURE is specifically dedicated to creating "constant pressure on organized crime" and the illegal gun trade.

Police have set up a command post at the intersection of Grolier St. and Highway 13 in Laval and are asking the public to stop by if they have any information or help to contribute.

People who want to submit tips confidentially can also do so at 1-800-659-4264.