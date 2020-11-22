MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a teenage girl who may be in danger.

Danycka Ryder-Vachine, 15, went missing overnight from Saturday to Sunday on Pratte Ave. in St-Hyacinthe, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

She could be in the St-Hyacinthe, Montreal or Laval area, and her relatives fear for her health and safety, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) says.

Ryder-Vachine is 5'4" and weighs around 134 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She has a flower tattoo and the letter "R" on her right hand along with the phrase "La souffrance d’hier est la guerrière d’aujourd’hui" on her left forearm.

She is the same person who went missing Nov. 16 and was found the next day.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911 or contact the SQ's info line at 1-800-659-4264.