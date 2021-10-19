MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police arrested their own former colleague on Tuesday for allegedly passing along police secrets to organized-crime suspects in Gatineau five years ago.

The retired investigator from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is now 54 years old, the poice force said in a press release. Quebec police didn't name him and did not explain why his identity is being withheld.

He was arrested Tuesday morning and is expected to faces charges of obstruction of justice and breach of trust.

"The charges against this ex-investigator relate to inside information that he knowingly passed on to suspects targeted by a criminal investigation," the force wrote.

The events date back to 2016, when the SQ had an investigation targeting organized crime in the Outaouais region, which includes the city of Gatineau.

The ex-investigator lives in Gatineau and he "will be accused, among other things, of having willfully attempted to obstruct, hijack or thwart the course of justice and of having committed a breach of trust in relation to the duties of his office," the SQ wrote.

He is scheduled to appear at the Gatineau courtouse on Nov. 23 to face the charges.

The criminal case has been handed to Quebec's Crown prosecutor, the SQ said.

However, the force's internal professional standards department is also "taking the necessary actions to preserve public confidence," it said, without making clear exactly what steps were being taken within the force.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.