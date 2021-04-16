MONTREAL -- Police off the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal are investigating after someone tried to access COVID-19 vaccines at a pharmacy.

Repentigny police (SPVR) said in a news release that on Sunday (April 11), "an attempt was made to access COVID-19 vaccines."

Police were notified of the attempt to tamper with the vaccine doses at the Jean-Coutu Pharmacy on Notre-Dame St. in Repentigny and responded to the scene to take statements.

"At this stage of the investigation, we cannot share any information about this incident or release any suspect photos to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation," SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier said in the statement.

Bruno told La Presse that someone posing as a security guard entered the store about an hour before closing, tried to access the pharmacy's vaccine supply but was unsuccessful.