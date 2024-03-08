Quebec opposition party calling for free menstrual products in public institutions

Quebec solidaire (QS) took advantage of International Women's Day on Friday to demand free menstrual hygiene products in public institutions.

According to QS spokesperson for the status of women, Ruba Ghazal, Quebecers should have access to these products free of charge in schools and libraries, for example.

She cites Scotland as an example, where since 2022, it has been possible to obtain sanitary napkins and tampons completely free in local authorities and educational institutions.

These products are available to everyone, particularly in libraries, swimming pools, public gymnasiums, town halls, as well as in schools and universities.

Thousands of Quebecers have difficulty accessing pads and tampons due to the soaring cost of living, said Ghazal.

"One in five Quebecers has already used an alternative means to protect themselves (handkerchief, tissue, toilet paper) due to the price of tampons and sanitary napkins. It's scandalous!" she said in a news release. "Offering free menstrual hygiene products in public places like schools and libraries would have a major impact on gender equality and in combating the rising cost of living. We are a rich and egalitarian society, that should be obvious."

The Mercier MNA points out that the federal government has already started providing free menstrual products in its workplaces.

"Quebec must continue to be a pioneer and go even further by making them free and accessible in our public institutions," she said.

This would also "break a taboo," according to her. "It sends the message that menstruation is normal, that there is no shame in talking about it."