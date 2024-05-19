Woman killed in Montreal's Saint-Michel district: ex-husband arrested

The Montreal police (SPVM) security perimeter and mobile command post were still in place on Sunday morning, at the scene of the 13th homicide of the year in the metropolis.

A 55-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in an apartment on Bélair Street, in the Villeray--Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension borough.

When police arrived on the scene, they saw a woman with upper-body injuries inside the apartment.

"Reanimation maneouvers were done, but unfortunately, the woman was prounced dead on the scene," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The suspect himself went to the police station to "inform them of the situation," said Brabant.

"The woman's ex-husband, a 71-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the homicide. He has been interviewed by investigators from the major crimes section (of the SPVM)," said the SPVM spokesperson.

The man is scheduled to appear by videoconference on Sunday afternoon, on charges to be determined by the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP).

Conflict in apartment

Emergency services were notified by a 911 call on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m. of a possible conflict inside a dwelling on Bélair Street near 21st Avenue, in the Saint-Michel district.

A security perimeter was set up on Bélair, and forensic identification technicians were called to the scene.

Together with investigators, they are analyzing the scene in an attempt to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this 13th murder on the island of Montreal since the beginning of the year.