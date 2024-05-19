Woman dies after collision west of Montreal

A 25-year-old woman driver died Saturday after a collision on Route 338 in Vaudreuil-Dorion, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports.

At around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, SQ patrol officers from the Vaudreuil-Soulange MRC and emergency services were called out to a collision on Route 338.

The woman, who was travelling northbound, attempted to overtake, possibly illegally, in the opposite lane, said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

She collided with another driver, aged 45, who was travelling southbound. The latter was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but authorities do not fear for his life, said Scholtus.

The 25-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead later in the day.

A collision investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident.