Bernardeschi scores three goals as rampant Toronto FC thumps CF Montreal 5-1
After a 5-1 thumping of an injury-ravaged CF Montreal on Saturday, Toronto FC's Italian duo of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne had the honour of leading the Viking Clap, banging the drum in front of the fervent fans in the south stands at BMO Field.
There was plenty to celebrate.
Bernardeschi had a hat trick, boosting his goal total to seven in his last four games after being blanked for 19 outings. Insigne, captaining the side in his first start since March 23, had a pair of assists.
And most importantly, a lopsided win over rival Montreal,
"For us, it was very important tonight -- for the city for the fans, for the team," Bernardeschi said in English.
And with the win, Toronto (7-6-1) matched its entire points total of last season -- when it finished last in Major League Soccer at 4-20-10 -- with 20 games remaining.
"They put a hell of a shift in," said Toronto coach John Herdman.
The same cannot be said for Montreal, which trailed 3-0 after 19 minutes and didn't score until it was down by five.
The stylish Bernardeschi, sporting new bleached cornrows, scored in the 12th, 58th and 60th minutes on a night Montreal fans will want to forget. Matty Longstaff and Prince Owusu also scored for Toronto (7-6-1) before a jubilant announced crowd of 28,261.
Down 5-0, Sunusi Ibrahim pulled one back for Montreal (3-7-3).
Montreal's lengthy injury list included Matias Coccaro, Raheem Edwards, Ousman Jabang, Lassi Lappalainen, Josef Martinez, Mahala Opoku, Nathan Saliba and Mason Toye.
Those who were healthy opened the game in a much slower gear than Toronto.
Coming off a mid-week 3-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Columbus, Montreal has now lost four straight in league play and won just one of its last 11 outings (1-7-3) in all competitions.
And Montreal has now conceded 31 goals in 13 games -- and 15 in its last four league outings.
Montreal's Joel Waterman did not mince words after the lopsided defeat, wondering what went wrong.
"I don't know why the humility left. I don't know why the desire left and the compete level left. ΓÇª For some reason it's gone away and we need to get back to it," said the Canadian centre back.
"But if it doesn't come from inside the locker-room and with the players, it doesn't come from anywhere," he added.
Waterman defended first-year coach Laurent Courtois.
"It's not his fault," he said. "It's not up to him to motivate us. It's up to him to coach us and he's been doing a hell of a job of doing that. ΓÇª I still trust in his plan wholeheartedly. I know the guys do too."
Toronto was firing on all cylinders with the Italians, whose combined pay numbers US$21.7 million this season, leading the way.
The pick of Bernardeschi's goals came the 13th minute when he took a long pass from Deybi Flores with nary a defender in sight before roofing a left-footed rocket to make it 2-0.
Toronto launched 13 shots in the first half alone, with six on target (compared to six shots and three on target for Montreal). The final tally had Toronto having a 17-12 edge (9-5 in shots on target).
Toronto went into the weekend play seven points and seven places ahead of 13th-place Montreal in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto had lost two straight, including a mid-week 2-0 defeat in Nashville that saw TFC without Herdman and nine players due to injury and suspension. Toronto had won five straight in all competitions before that.
Saturday marked the first time Owusu, Bernardeschi and Insigne had started together since March 16 and Montreal had no answers for the trio.
The two teams had met 33 times previously in regular-season play with each recording 14 wins. There had been five ties.
But Montreal was unbeaten in the last seven meetings (6-0-1) with Toronto last winning in September 2020 (2-1 at Stade Saputo). TFC's last victory on home soil was August 2019 (2-1).
Toronto was missing the injured Jonathan Osorio, Kevin Long, Shane O'Neill and Brandon Servania. In an 'only-in-MLS' situation, Richie Laryea managed to be both injured and suspended.
Montreal, which made five changes to its mid-week lineup against Columbus, had five Canadians in its starting lineup compared to none for Toronto.
Herdman had Osorio, a hometown boy, address the team pre-game about the significance of the Montreal derby.
"We made an absolute commitment that we would represent, every man that wasn't from this city would show up with a passion and an energy to make sure that those Toronto lads could walk down the street with their heads up the next day" said Herdman, whose derby growing up in England was Newcastle-Sunderland.
Fans in the south stands unfurled a banner before the game saying: "At the end of the day, we have an MLS Cup and Montreal doesn't." An even larger banner was in the form of a social media-style zero-star review of CF Montreal.
Up next
Toronto takes a 3-0 lead over Ligue1 Quebec champion CS Saint-Laurent into Tuesday's return leg of their Canadian Championship quarterfinal at BMO Field before hosting FC Cincinnati next Saturday.
Montreal is also in cup action, hosting CPL champion Forge FC on Wednesday before welcoming Nashville SC on Saturday.
Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.
Helicopter carrying Iran's president suffers a 'hard landing,' state TV says, and rescue is underway
A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a "hard landing" on Sunday, Iranian state media reported, without elaborating. Some began urging the public to pray for Raisi and the others on board as rescue crews sped through a misty, rural forest where his helicopter was believed to be.
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, says he's sorry, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Sean "Diddy" Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was "truly sorry" and his actions were "inexcusable."
Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Today is an off day for the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers as they prepare for Monday's winner-take-all Game 7 showdown at Rogers Arena.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Beloved Oakwood Village restaurant forced to shutter after landlord doesn't renew lease
A Toronto community is grieving the loss of a beloved local restaurant that offered customers a warm meal and a welcoming table in the heart of Oakwood Village.
-
Man shot after dispute outside house in Scarborough
A man was shot after a dispute outside of a house in Scarborough Saturday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'A horrible way to start the summer': 3 killed in serious boat crash on lake north of Kingston, Ont.
Three people were killed and five others were injured Saturday night following a boat crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
Ottawa driver who appeared to be racing another vehicle on Highway 416 facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416.
-
63 traffic related charges issued during road safety week in Grenville County
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Grenville County has laid 63 traffic violation charges so far this Canada Road Safety Week.
Atlantic
-
Runners get ready to 'Giv'er' at the Blue Nose Marathon in Halifax
Put your running shoes on, as marathoners in Halifax are getting ready to “Giv’er” in this years Blue Nose Marathon.
-
Residents evacuated after threats made to residence in Fall River, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are warning the public to avoid the area around Canterbury Lane in Fall River after a threat was made at a residence.
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Signs of Alzheimer’s were everywhere. Then his brain improved
Blood biomarkers of telltale signs of early Alzheimer’s disease in the brain of his patient, 55-year-old entrepreneur Simon Nicholls, had all but disappeared in a mere 14 months.
London
-
As missing St. Thomas, Ont. man turns 35, family still hopeful he’ll be found
Kyle Hancock turned 35 Friday, however his family wasn’t able to celebrate with their loved one.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Walmart, Costco refusing to sign grocery code of conduct 'untenable': industry minister
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says it's 'untenable' for 'smaller players' like Walmart and Costco to delay signing on to the government- and industry-led grocery code of conduct, now that industry giant Loblaw has agreed to do so.
Kitchener
-
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
-
Police investigating shooting at Waterloo business
No injuries were reported after an overnight shooting at a Waterloo business.
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
Windsor
-
Two pedestrians killed in Chatham-Kent collision
Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
-
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death of 28-year-old woman
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.
-
Man charged after downtown Barrie fire
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fire in downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills
OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Canucks lose to Oilers 5-1, series headed to Game 7
The Vancouver Canucks lost to the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night, forcing the second-round series to go to Game 7.
-
B.C. pipeline company argues its 'haulers' are not trucks, for tax purposes
A contractor working on the Coastal GasLink pipeline has been denied more than $333,000 worth of tax rebates because pieces of machinery it purchased – and claimed were not trucks – were deemed sufficiently truck-like in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Free Vancouver Comic Arts Festival draws artists from around the world
Hundreds of independent comics artists, writers and enthusiasts made their way to Yaletown Saturday for the 12th edition of VanCAF – the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival.
Vancouver Island
-
Doctors, patients want options to reduce dialysis waste adding to climate change
Dr. Caroline Stigant, a nephrologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and a leading advocate for sustainable kidney care, said each hemodialysis treatment uses up to 500 litres of water and large amounts of energy.
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaningful flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
Winnipeg
-
WFPS deals with a pair of structure fires and a gas leak to start May long weekend
Winnipeg fire crews had to deal with multiple fires and a gas leak between Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
'They can start walking': Robotics company helping children with mobility issues take steps forward
A Canadian tech company is helping kids with mobility issues put their best foot forward with the help of a pair of revolutionary robotic legs.
-
Winnipeg man charged after police seize weapons, drugs
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing several charges after police seized drugs, money and multiple weapons Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Cell phone use and testing motions pass at Alberta Teachers’ Association General Assembly
More than 500 delegates from across the province met in Calgary Saturday for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) General Assembly, where the topics included curriculum, classroom sizes, funding and students’ smartphone use.
-
Oilers dominate Canucks, win to force deciding Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Edmonton
-
Oilers dominate Canucks, win to force deciding Game 7
The Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination from the NHL playoffs Saturday night, beating the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6 of their second-round series.
-
Red Deer shopping mall locked down after Saturday night weapon sighting
Red Deer RCMP are investigating after receiving two separate reports about people displaying a handgun at Bower Mall Saturday night.
-
Nagar Kirtan Sikh Parade to disrupt traffic along Mill Woods Road Sunday: Edmonton police
Edmonton police issued a release Sunday advising motorists to avoid the area around Mill Woods Road South and East due to a major parade taking place.
Regina
-
Bear spotted in Lumsden euthanized after risk to public safety: Sask. RCMP
A young bear that had made its way into Lumsden, Sask. was killed by Saskatchewan RCMP officers after unsuccessful efforts to trap it.
-
Willy the Winmar mascot celebrated in Moose Jaw
Winmar celebrated their mascot, Willy’s third birthday on Sunday in Moose Jaw.
-
Former Royal Regina Rifle troop member honoured with official headstone marking
Family members and military officials gathered Friday in Swift Current for one final salute to a former Royal Regina Rifle troop member.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders visit Saskatoon for Green and White day
Hundreds of Saskatoon's football fans gathered at Saskatoon Minor Football (SMF) field Saturday to experience the Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season ahead of their home opener.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Firefighters on scene of structure blaze in Saskatoon
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure blaze in the 100 Block Avenue Q South.