Lyon-bound Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Montreal turns back midflight due to pressurization alert

Passengers heading from Montreal to Lyon, France on Friday were forced to return home and depart the next day after a pressurization indication was detected in flight.

Air Canada Flight 876 was flying over Newfoundland and Labrador when the indicator went off, according to Air Canada's media relations department.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner then descended to around 10,000 feet as it returned to the YUL terminal.

"The crew requested a priority landing strictly as a precaution as per our standard operating procedures and the aircraft is being inspected by our aircraft maintenance and engineering professionals," Air Canada said.

The plane was in the air for just under five hours

The 254 passengers on the flight boarded another aircraft on Saturday and flew to Lyon with a stopover in Paris.