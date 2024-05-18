MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lyon-bound Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Montreal turns back midflight due to pressurization alert

    A model airplane is seen in front of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press) A model airplane is seen in front of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Mark Blinch, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Passengers heading from Montreal to Lyon, France on Friday were forced to return home and depart the next day after a pressurization indication was detected in flight.

    Air Canada Flight 876 was flying over Newfoundland and Labrador when the indicator went off, according to Air Canada's media relations department.

    The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner then descended to around 10,000 feet as it returned to the YUL terminal.

    "The crew requested a priority landing strictly as a precaution as per our standard operating procedures and the aircraft is being inspected by our aircraft maintenance and engineering professionals," Air Canada said.

    The plane was in the air for just under five hours

    The 254 passengers on the flight boarded another aircraft on Saturday and flew to Lyon with a stopover in Paris.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News