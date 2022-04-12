Quebec mom says her autistic son facing discrimination due to his race
A Quebec woman says her son, who is Black and has autism, is being treated differently because of the colour of his skin after being routinely sent home from school over the last three years due to his behaviour.
Desperate to get her son, who is non-verbal, the support he needs, Marie Ismé is appealing to the education minister and the province's minister responsible for youth protection to step in.
"When he goes there it's their job to ensure his security, not my job. So right now the stress is too much for me so that's why I'm going public because I'm pretty sure if it would be a white child that it wouldn't have the same treatment," said Ismé, who lives in Terrebonne.
She said her son, Brandon-Lee Paris, was first kicked out of school when he was 14 years old and since then it's been a constant battle with the École des Érables of the Centre de services scolaires de la des Mille-Îles (CSSMI) to ensure he gets the education and services he needs.
But the school says her son is a safety risk and even called youth protection on the mother, which found no grounds for any follow-up.
The Centre de réadaptation en déficience intellectuelle (CRDI) in Mascouche also threatened to have her son committed to a psychiatric hospital.
Ismé said during a virtual news conference Tuesday that she knows of other students with intellectual disabilities who are white and aren't sent home for similar behaviour.
"I have other mothers that I know and she even said three years ago her daughter has way more challenges. She's been violent, she's done a bunch of different stuff, she sent people to the hospital and they're doing everything in their power to keep her in the school," she said.
Over the past three years, Paris has only been enrolled in school for about 90 hours instead of the regular 700 hours. This time away from the classroom is a concern for his mother.
"It's very frustrating because he would have been way further than he is now. And they say Brandon is a really smart kid, he can learn, so those years — they're critical. So, he's not going to regain [them]. He lost them forever," she said.
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) has supported Ismé to plead her son's case and is now taking it to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Children.
"This is a case of abandonment of a Black man with autism and a mother and in spite of all the effort she has taken to ensure he has adequate schooling and adequate services support, she still has not had that support she and her son are entitled [to]," said Fo Niemi, CRARR's executive director.
CRARR filed a complaint with Quebec's human rights and youth rights commission, but after two years its investigation "left out the the aspect of racial discrimination which is at the heart of the problem," Niemi said.
Ismé and CRARR are hoping Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, and the minister responsible for youth protection in Quebec, Lionel Carmant, will intervene.
The ministers' offices and the centre de services scolaire could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
-- With files from CTV News' Matthew Gilmour
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
OPP, victim's mother appeal for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach three months ago.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Watch: Heated debate between campaign advisers for Poilievre and Charest
The attacks are escalating between Conservative leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest as the party's race to name its new leader heats up. On CTV News Channel's Power Play, key Poilievre adviser Jenni Byrne and co-chair of Charest leadership campaign Tasha Kheiriddin get into a heated exchange over their respective candidates' positions.
Etsy sellers stage one-week strike to protest fee increase
Thousands of sellers on the popular global marketplace Etsy have thrown their support behind an online strike to protest what they describe as unfair and costly changes to the platform.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police charge man with murder after random shootings of two 'completely innocent' men
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a pair of random shootings in Toronto that killed two 'completely innocent' men just going about their lives.
-
Ford government slammed for top doctor's vacation during sixth wave
The Ford government is coming under fire for its lack of transparency on Ontario’s top doctor going on vacation last week amidst calls for him to address the sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Random attacks' in Toronto see man hit with axe in Scarborough, woman stabbed in North York
Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely 'random' in nature.
Atlantic
-
One man dead, brother in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and his brother has suffered life-threatening injuries after they were swept off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Federal Finance minister highlights medical student loan forgiveness in Halifax
Canada's finance minister visited a Halifax medical school Tuesday and highlighted a measure in the recently tabled federal budget that forgives student loans for doctors and nurses.
-
NEW
NEW | Man faces assault and weapons charges in Halifax stabbing
A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly stabbed another man in downtown Halifax Monday night.
London
-
Driver released from hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 74 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
Error exposes $6.4M of Art Gallery of Sudbury assets to Laurentian's insolvency process
A failure to get legal advice has officials at the Art Gallery of Sudbury scrambling to protect its art collection, museum building and other assets.
-
Heavy rainfall ahead Wednesday across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada said Tuesday rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall to much of the region Wednesday morning and continuing through Thursday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Carra says police investigation centres on exchange he had with driver who nearly hit dog
Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra has released a statement providing details regarding the weekend incident that led to him stepping down from his role on the Calgary Police Commission.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in death of Calgary woman in Temple
Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the April 7 death of Jamie Lynn Scheible in the community of Temple.
-
Alberta commits to strengthening technology and innovation sector
The provincial government is doubling down on its commitment to Alberta's technology and innovation sector, saying it's a major economic driver and job creator.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
Shakespeare Drive in Waterloo closed for criminal investigation
Waterloo regional police have closed Shakespeare Drive between McDougall Road and Keats Way in Waterloo for a criminal investigation.
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 12:15 PT
LIVE @ 12:15 PT | Everyone living at SRO believed to be accounted for after fire in Vancouver's Gastown: officials
It's believed everyone living in a single-room occupancy hotel that caught fire in Vancouver's Gastown Monday has been accounted for, officials said in an update Tuesday.
-
Winter weather in April: Snow, hail and thunder across Metro Vancouver
Did it snow where you are? Some residents of Metro Vancouver woke up to a surprise on Tuesday.
-
'People are not doing well': Psychologist says anger over 'prolonged' COVID-19 pandemic common
Even with the majority of COVID-19 restrictions lifted across Canada, many may still feel frustration about the pandemic, leading to pent-up tension.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta develops sanitization tech to kill COVID-19 virus
A new sanitization product aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 will soon be used in Edmonton and Calgary.
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Flair Airlines celebrates inaugural Nashville flight
For the first time, Edmonton-based Flair Airlines is taking off at the Edmonton International Airport to Nashville, Tenn.
Windsor
-
Several arrests made after Forest Glade shooting, one suspect still sought
Windsor police have made five arrests and are still searching for one suspect after a shooting at a Forest Glade bowling alley.
-
One new death, 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 55 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
Belle River resident $700,000 richer after lottery ticket win
A Belle River man is celebrating a big win, to the tune of $700,000.
Regina
-
'Colorado Low' expected to bring extended blizzard conditions to Sask.
April is here and Easter is right around the corner, but the weather this week is going to be unrelenting and we are bracing for a potent spring storm that looks to push into the province starting Tuesday.
-
Wear a mask, get boosted, regardless of various guidelines: Tam
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is advising Canadians to continue to wear a mask, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Ottawa
-
One new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the capital while the hospitalization rate holds steady.
-
OCDSB trustees to debate mask mandate…again
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will debate for the second time in a month Tuesday evening whether students and staff should be required to wear masks in schools.
-
More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario
About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Sask. paramedics work to send medical supplies to Ukraine
Members of the paramedic community are raising money for medical supplies to help people injured by war in Ukraine.
-
Decision on downtown Saskatoon shelter lease extension deferred
A decision to extend the lease of a homeless shelter downtown has been deferred.