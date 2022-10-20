Quebec Third Link 'incompatible' with climate efforts: Federal minister

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon