Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamaphobia advisor to step down over Bill 21 comments

Quebec’s Secularism Minister Jean-Francois Roberge has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamaphobia advisor Amira Alghawaby to apologize and step down.

Roberge took issue with Alghawaby's comments on Bill 21 in a column she co-authored with Bernie Farber. The column takes issue with Quebec's secularism law, which prohibits certain public-sector workers from wearing religious symbols at work.

Bill 21, commonly referred to as Quebec's religious symbols ban, "is exactly what the Charter of Rights is supposed to protect us against," reads the article.

