Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life

Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism

Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.

