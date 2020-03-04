MONTREAL -- The funeral of young Océane Boyer, who was brutally murdered last week in the Laurentians, will take place Friday in Lachute.

The family of the 13-year-old girl will receive condolences starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Sainte-Anastasie Church on Béthany Street. The funeral will be held at the same place at 11 a.m.

Boyer is survived by her parents, Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, her sister and brother, her grandparents and two great-grandmothers.

Her tragic death has affected many in the community, including those who knew her from school, École polyvalente Lavigne, and the youth centre she attended, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil.

Boyer's body was found mutilated last Wednesday near Horrem Road and Berlin Street in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 90 km away from Montreal.

François Sénécal, the 51-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in her death, will return to Saint-Jérôme court this Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.