Quebec man fined nearly $2K for driving 100km over speed limit

A man has been fined almost $2,000 after being caught driving 100 kilometres over the speed limit in southwestern Quebec, say provincial police (SQ).

Officers spotted the driver on the Monseigneur-Langlois Bridge in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield just before 6 a.m. on March 9.

The 35-year-old man, who lives in the area, was going 170 km/h in a zone where the speed limit is 70 km/h, according to the SQ.

He received an $1,855 fine and 18 demerit points, in addition to a seven-day licence suspension.