MONTREAL -- A 39-year-old St-Maurice man is facing charges connected child pornography and sexual contact with a child.

Tim Landry was arrested on Jan. 24 following an investigation by Quebec provincial police. He appeared in the Trois-Rivieres courthouse on Monday to face charges of possessing, producing, distributing and having access to child pornography as well as having had sexual contact with a child.

Landry remains in police custody, pending further legal proceedings. A police search of his home was carried out and computer equipment was seized.

Anyone with information on Landry or his actions can make an anonymous tip to the Surete du Quebec's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

Tips regarding online sexual exploitation of minors can be made at cyberaide.ca.