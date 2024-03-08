Quebec man arrested in Toronto accused of assaulting two ex-partners

Warning: This story contains graphic details about domestic violence.

After evading authorities for nearly three months following an alleged assault on an ex-girlfriend on Montreal's South Shore, police have arrested a suspect in Toronto.

Jérémy Gosselin, who has a lengthy criminal record, is also alleged to have attacked another woman in the context of domestic violence last month in Ontario.

The Ontario complainant, Sylviana, who had recently ended a relationship with the man, alleged that he struck her, an incident captured on surveillance footage. The video also recorded a man threatening her with disfigurement, stating, "I've been fighting all my life, man. I'm going to disfigure you. Do you really want me to disfigure you?"

Sylviana, who agreed to speak on the condition that her real name not be published, told Noovo Info he became enraged when she refused physical intimacy toward the end to her relationship with Gosselin. Following the incident, she filed a complaint with the Toronto police.

"I remember being on the ground and thinking, 'Oh no, am I going to die here? He gives me a punch or two and that's it. I'm going to bleed to death and he's going to leave me there,'" she said.

A new Longueuil police unit created last November that specializes in domestic violence cases had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Gosselin. He was apprehended Wednesday evening at Toronto's Pearson International Airport en route to Vancouver. Currently detained in Ontario, Gosselin is accused of uttering threats and assaulting Silviana, and stealing her smartphone on Feb. 18, 2024, according to a charge sheet.

Insp. Régis Audet of Longueuil police urged potential victims to file a complaint if they wish to come forward, emphasizing the department's support for those ready to come forward. The police suspect that Gosselin may have other victims.

In a separate interview with Noovo Info, Marilyn Viola, who had previously accused Gosselin of assault against her, expressed relief upon learning of his arrest.

Marilyn Viola's face before and after she says she was attacked. (Submitted photo)

"I am ready to begin a new stage in my healing process. I encourage all women experiencing domestic violence to have the strength to press charges, because a man who acts like this should not be free," she wrote to Noovo Info.

She shared photos with Noovo showing a swollen eye and cut up lips from the alleged attack.

In the Quebec case, Gosselin is accused of assault, assault causing bodily harm, choking, and criminal harassment for alleged offences that occurred between June 8 and December 11, 2023.

With files from Noovo Info