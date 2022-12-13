Quebec Major Junior Hockey League players accused of sexually assaulting teen

Quebec's major junior hockey league is acknowledging two of its former players have been accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl six years ago.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) released a statement early Tuesday morning saying it learned of the allegations from a journalist and that two players who played for the Drummondville Voltigeurs are facing accusations.

The league and the team are cooperating with authorities, according to the statement.

"Both the League and the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization have just recently been made aware of this incident, which would have occurred in 2016. The QMJHL and its teams will offer their entire cooperation to any police investigation and throughout the judicial process," the league's statement said.

"Our first thoughts go to the alleged victim, and we remain very sensitive to her situation. This explains why the League will continue to fulfill its critical mission of raising awareness and educating its players about sexual misconduct and its consequences."

The incident, first reported by Radio-Canada, allegedly involved three hockey players, two of whom were underage, and a 15-year-old complainant. The report identified the third accused as Noah Corson, the son of NHL veteran Shayne Corson.

Corson's agents told Radio-Canada their client denies the allegations.

Corson, who was an adult at the time of the alleged sexual assault, waived his preliminary inquiry and should appear at the Drummondville courthouse in June 2023.

The identities of the other two players cannot be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With files from The Canadian Press