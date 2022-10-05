Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization, while a well-known Canadian brand extended its sponsorship boycott.
Hockey Quebec confirmed to The Canadian Press that its board of directors adopted a motion Tuesday night stating it does not believe Hockey Canada's current structure can change hockey culture. The resolution was first reported by La Presse.
The provincial hockey body also decided to keep the portion of registration fees normally handed over to the national organization, which amounts to $3 per sign-up.
Also, Tim Hortons announced Wednesday it won't sponsor any Hockey Canada men's programming this season, including the world junior men's championship in Halifax and Moncton.
The company, which first suspended its sponsorship in June, says it will continue to fund national women's and para hockey programs, as well as youth hockey.
The Ontario Hockey Federation, the largest of Canada's 13 provincial and territorial hockey associations, has asked Hockey Canada a second time to not collect the $3 participant assessment fee from its members for the 2022-23 season.
OHF executive director Phillip McKee told CP his federation made the same request in July to Hockey Canada's former board chair Michael Brind'Amour.
"It is our understanding now that this request was never directed to the board before his departure," the OHF said in a statement.
Brind'Amour resigned from his position Aug. 6. Andrea Skinner took over as interim board chair.
The Canadian Press reached out to provincial hockey associations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba for reaction to Hockey Quebec's resolution. Only Hockey Saskatchewan responded with a "no comment" reply.
Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership amid criticism over the handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.
Two recent allegations involve players from the 2018 and 2003 Canadian junior men's teams. Those allegations have not been tested in court.
Revelations also included Hockey Canada's admission that it drew on minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.
Brind'Amour and Skinner were grilled Tuesday by members of Parliament on why wholesale changes haven't been made to Hockey Canada's leadership. Both continued to back chief executive officer and president Scott Smith.
Hockey Quebec's move was applauded by Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge, who has called for a leadership change at Hockey Canada.
"It also sends the message to the leaders at the organization that are holding on to their jobs that Hockey Canada doesn't belong to them," St-Onge told reporters in Ottawa. "It also belongs to their members, and they want change. They want a change of culture and they want to fight against sexual violence.
"Since the leaders of Hockey Canada are holding on to their jobs, the voting members need to clean the house."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it "boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels" as more Canadians lose faith in it.
"It's no surprise that provincial organizations are questioning whether or not they want to continue supporting an organization that doesn't understand how serious a situation it has contributed to causing," Trudeau said Wednesday.
Hockey Canada has been under fire since May when it was revealed it settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 junior men's hockey team at a June gala event in London, Ont., that year.
The allegation is the subject of three investigations being conducted by London police, the National Hockey League and Hockey Canada.
Ontario Conservative MP John Nater said Smith and Hockey Canada's upper management need to go in order to see meaningful change in the organization.
"Right now, we need to put pressure on the organization," Nater said Wednesday before entering his party's weekly caucus meeting.
"Put pressure on the 13 voting members to ensure that there's a board in place that's going to make those meaningful changes at the top."
Conservative MP Kevin Waugh added Hockey Canada has the money to weather the current scandal for years to come.
"It will be up to the sponsors, I believe now," Waugh said.
Sports marketing expert Tom Mayenknecht said Hockey Canada's defensive posture makes it harder for the national body to retain public and corporate trust.
"This is such a series of bad decisions and bad handling, in my view, that I'm not sure if Hockey Canada hasn't already crossed that line, again, given some of the public sentiment and even membership sentiment that I'm hearing at the grassroots level," Mayenknecht told The Canadian Press.
"I'm not so sure that they can fully regain the trust without doing a lot more than they already have."
It was revealed in July that Hockey Canada paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989.
The figure didn't include this year's payout of an undisclosed sum to the London plaintiff, who had sued for more than $3.5 million.
Since Hockey Canada's settlement became public in the spring, Halifax police were asked to investigate an alleged sexual assault by members of the 2003 junior men's team.
The federal government froze Hockey Canada's federal funding and several companies paused their sponsorship in June.
Brind'Amour stated Tuesday that Smith has "the necessary qualities to do something positive for the organization." Skinner, meanwhile, said culture change can happen while maintaining leadership stability.
Western University school of kinesiology director Laura Misener says Hockey Canada's reluctance to alter its organizational structure shows a lack of understanding for what's needed while attempting to shield the sport.
"I think there's two things going on there: one, there is a level of protectionism. Wanting to protect the sport that they believe in, that they really strongly, truly value, that there is something important about protecting that sport," Misener said. "I think that that's happening on one hand and why they want to stay in their positions.
"Two, I think there's a real misunderstanding of what culture shifting (and) culture change requires."
With files from Frederic Daigle in Montreal and Abdulhamid Ibrahim in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Toronto
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
-
TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages in N.S. and P.E.I. leaving residents exasperated
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Nuclear emergency exercise simulates plane crash into Bruce reactor
It’s all hands on deck at Bruce Power this week, as Ontario’s largest nuclear plant simulates a nuclear catastrophe. Under this scenario, over 40 people are dead after a plane plows into the Bruce B Nuclear Generating Station. Crews are trying to contain any radiation leaks, all the while attempting to get the station up and running again in order to provide power to the rest of Ontario.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay crowds energize Grand Slam of Curling
Another major curling event is taking place in North Bay this week. The Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling is on until Sunday, featuring some of Canada's best curlers competing and staying in North Bay.
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
-
New role with Stamps a second dream come true for Jay McNeil
This week, Jay McNeil returned to the organization he played his entire CFL career for — this time in a business suit.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
'It's been quite a problem:' Demolition begins a month after truck crashes into building
The process to remove a truck that crashed into a building in Atwood a month ago started on Wednesday, as portions of the building were torn down to help dislodge the truck.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man used 2 fake names and a fake passport to avoid securities regulations, BCSC alleges
A Vancouver man used two false identities to conceal the fact that he owned nearly one-quarter of a publicly traded company's shares, according to the regulator of B.C.'s financial markets.
-
B.C. man says he was assaulted while counter-protesting anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
-
New service lets travellers skip security line at Vancouver airport
There's a new way for travellers to skip the sometimes-lengthy security lineups at Vancouver International Airport.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Body of man found in water east of Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a body of water in Strathcona County.
Windsor
-
Radio pioneer becomes first Canadian inducted into U.S. Radio Hall of Fame
Windsor radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley was posthumously inducted into the U.S. Radio Hall of Fame this week.
-
UWindsor campus authorities increasing foot traffic after 2 students followed late at night
University of Windsor student Maria Parra says she feels "anxious" to walk on campus after two people were reportedly followed to their cars in separate incidents. In response, the university is taking steps to address student safety.
-
Gas prices on the way up again
The shock of Wednesday’s $0.10 increase is expected to carry over to Thursday, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Man facing dangerous driving charges after incident in stolen vehicle: Regina police
One man is facing several charges after a dangerous driving incident involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.