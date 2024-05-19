Quebec Liberals launch initiative in relation to date-rape drugs

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has officially requested an initiative mandate from the health and social services commission (CSSS) in the fight against date-rape drugs.

The instigator of this initiative, official opposition public security critic Jennifer Maccarone, believes that the use of date-rape drugs is a scourge, and claims to have met several young women who have been victims.

Date-rape drugs refer to substances administered without a person's knowledge, such as GHB, particularly at parties, in bars and restaurants.

Last September, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government used its majority to block the creation of a provincial plan to combat date-rape drugs, proposed by the PLQ, explaining that it had already announced eleven measures concerning these substances last June.

A few months before this refusal, the Liberal MNA for Westmount--Saint-Louis had tabled a petition with 425 signatories in support of such a plan.

Now, the PLQ is turning to the CSSS to set up a parliamentary commission that would allow victims, experts and bar industry players to examine the issue.