MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Liberals launch initiative in relation to date-rape drugs

    The Quebec Liberal Party is asking the health and social services commission for the mandate to combat date rape drugs. (Alastair Grant, The Associated Press) The Quebec Liberal Party is asking the health and social services commission for the mandate to combat date rape drugs. (Alastair Grant, The Associated Press)
    Share

    The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has officially requested an initiative mandate from the health and social services commission (CSSS) in the fight against date-rape drugs.

    The instigator of this initiative, official opposition public security critic Jennifer Maccarone, believes that the use of date-rape drugs is a scourge, and claims to have met several young women who have been victims.

    Date-rape drugs refer to substances administered without a person's knowledge, such as GHB, particularly at parties, in bars and restaurants.

    Last September, the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government used its majority to block the creation of a provincial plan to combat date-rape drugs, proposed by the PLQ, explaining that it had already announced eleven measures concerning these substances last June.

    A few months before this refusal, the Liberal MNA for Westmount--Saint-Louis had tabled a petition with 425 signatories in support of such a plan.

    Now, the PLQ is turning to the CSSS to set up a parliamentary commission that would allow victims, experts and bar industry players to examine the issue.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News