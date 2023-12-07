Quebec Liberals call for investigation into CAQ associate

The Quebec Liberal party is calling for an investigation and the suspension of a deputy minister who was close to François Legault.

A report in La Presse revealed on Thursday that Stéphane Le Bouyonnec, former CAQ candidate and ex-president of the party, allegedly still has ties with a loan-sharking company.

A former executive of the company said Le Bouyonnec will have to testify in court about questionable payments allegedly made to organized crime. The Canadian Press was unable to verify these allegations on Thursday.

Le Bouyonnec is now a deputy minister at the Ministry of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology.

In a press scrum Thursday morning, Official Opposition Leader Marc Tanguay sounded the alarm.

"What did François Legault know?" he asked.

He demanded an investigation and Le Bouyonnec's suspension. The Liberal leader said he didn't think the deputy minister could stay on in his position.

"I don't really see how he can stay in his job," said Québec solidaire (QS) MNA Vincent Marissal shortly afterwards. "It's up to his friend Mr. Legault, who appointed him, to make the decisions."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2023.