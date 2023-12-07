MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec Liberals call for investigation into CAQ associate

    Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault walks to a news conference with candidate Stéphane Le Bouyonnec Wednesday, August 15, 2012 in Riviere-du-Loup, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault walks to a news conference with candidate Stéphane Le Bouyonnec Wednesday, August 15, 2012 in Riviere-du-Loup, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    The Quebec Liberal party is calling for an investigation and the suspension of a deputy minister who was close to François Legault.

    A report in La Presse revealed on Thursday that Stéphane Le Bouyonnec, former CAQ candidate and ex-president of the party, allegedly still has ties with a loan-sharking company.

    A former executive of the company said Le Bouyonnec will have to testify in court about questionable payments allegedly made to organized crime. The Canadian Press was unable to verify these allegations on Thursday.

    Le Bouyonnec is now a deputy minister at the Ministry of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology.

    In a press scrum Thursday morning, Official Opposition Leader Marc Tanguay sounded the alarm.

    "What did François Legault know?" he asked.

    He demanded an investigation and Le Bouyonnec's suspension. The Liberal leader said he didn't think the deputy minister could stay on in his position.

    "I don't really see how he can stay in his job," said Québec solidaire (QS) MNA Vincent Marissal shortly afterwards. "It's up to his friend Mr. Legault, who appointed him, to make the decisions."

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 7, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Oil, gas emissions to be cut by at least one-third by 2030: Guilbeault

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the oil and gas industry will have to cut emissions more than one-third by 2030. A framework outlining the cap is being published today with plans to publish draft regulations next spring and get the final regulations in place in 2025.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News