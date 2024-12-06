Brossard man arrested for alleged sexual offences against teen girl

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday suspected of sexual offences against a teenager.

Nory Vital Raymond was arrested following a report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred on Sept. 25 in a Brossard home.

A second underage suspect was also arrested for alleged sexual offences against a teenage girl.

"The SPAL believes that Raymond, along with another individual, may have committed other illegal acts against other potential victims," the force notes. "A resident of Brossard, the accused is believed to have used social media to get in contact with potential victims."

Raymond is facing charges of sexual assault with a weapon, and Longueuil police notes additional charges could follow.

The force is asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim of assault to confidentially call at 450-463-7192.