MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec and the FIQ sign the new collective agreement

    A photo of members of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) on strike in front of Jean-Talon Hospital in Montreal on Nov. 8, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz) A photo of members of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) on strike in front of Jean-Talon Hospital in Montreal on Nov. 8, 2023 (The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz)
    Share

    The FIQ has finally signed its new collective agreement with the Quebec government, bringing the long negotiations to an end.

    The new collective agreement will come into effect on Dec. 15. The previous agreement expired on March 31, 2023.

    The negotiated salary increases will, therefore, be retroactive to Apr. 1, 2023.

    Sonia LeBel, Chair of the Treasury Board, was delighted. "I am very pleased that the collective agreement that will give us more effective means of providing quality care to Quebecers has now been signed."

    The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) has 80,000 members: nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists. It represents the vast majority of nurses in all of Quebec's healthcare institutions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog

    WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News