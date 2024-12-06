Quebec and the FIQ sign the new collective agreement

The FIQ has finally signed its new collective agreement with the Quebec government, bringing the long negotiations to an end.

The new collective agreement will come into effect on Dec. 15. The previous agreement expired on March 31, 2023.

The negotiated salary increases will, therefore, be retroactive to Apr. 1, 2023.

Sonia LeBel, Chair of the Treasury Board, was delighted. "I am very pleased that the collective agreement that will give us more effective means of providing quality care to Quebecers has now been signed."

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) has 80,000 members: nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists. It represents the vast majority of nurses in all of Quebec's healthcare institutions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2024.