    • STM wants to make dogs on board permanent, ban electric scooters

    Dogs must be muzzled and owners must use a leash one-metre long or shorter when riding the metro. (Christine Long / CTV News Montreal) Dogs must be muzzled and owners must use a leash one-metre long or shorter when riding the metro. (Christine Long / CTV News Montreal)
    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) wants its rules around dogs and bikes on the Metro to be permanent while banning electric scooters and bikes.

    The STM said its two pilot projects were successful, and it will propose amendments to the city’s bylaw on safety and conduct to the Montreal agglomeration council at their Dec. 19 meeting.

    In a news release, the STM said its current rules are enough to “ensure a pleasant travel experience for all customers.”

    People can bring one dog with them on the Metro except during rush hour on weekdays. The dog must be muzzled and leashed, and the owner is responsible for any sounds or mess they make.

    The STM also wants to extend the hours during which bikes are allowed on the Metro. They would be the same as for dogs. The STM reminds riders that only one bike is allowed per Metro car and to avoid the first car, which is often used by school groups, daycares, and people with functional limitations.

    However, it wants to ban all-electric modes of transportation from the Metro — like electric bikes, scooters and skateboards — because they are a fire hazard. The STM said there have been fires caused by the batteries in these devices, which lack manufacturing standards, despite their growing popularity.

    The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) also proposed a ban on electric bikes and scooters in October due to similar concerns. 

