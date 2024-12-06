Teen driver facing charges after allegedly injuring Montreal police officer while fleeing

A teenage boy is in jail facing dangerous driving and assault charges for allegedly injuring a police officer after refusing to stop.

Montreal police (SPVM) said in a news release that officers arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday in connection with a series of attempted interventions beginning on Oct. 21.

The SPVM said that on that night, officers attempted to stop an individual for dangerous driving.

“However, he refused to stop his vehicle,” the SPVM said.

The vehicle then stopped at the Saint-Hubert and Jarry streets intersection in the Villeray neighbourhood.

“Seizing this opportunity, the officers got out of their patrol car and approached the suspect's vehicle. The individual then injured one of the officers before fleeing. In the days following this event, the SPVM attempted several times to stop the driver, without success,” the release reads.

An SPVM spokesperson explained that the driver allegedly clipped the police officer with the mirror of his car as he drove off.

Police then located the suspected vehicle on Nov. 4 and seized it for examination. On Wednesday, officers searched his home and seized other evidence.

The boy appeared in youth court on Thursday and remains in custody.