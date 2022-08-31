Quebec Liberal Party still far short of a full slate of candidates days into campaign

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade arrives at a press conference accompanied by local candidates during a campaign stop in a park, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Karoline Boucher Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade arrives at a press conference accompanied by local candidates during a campaign stop in a park, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Karoline Boucher

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from reporters alongside Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi, right, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczek, after a minor cabinet shuffle where the two ministers swapped roles, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon