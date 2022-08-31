Quebec Liberals promise free access to specialized educational programs

A Quebec Liberal (PLQ) government under Dominique Anglade is promising free or almost free tuition for specialized sports, arts or science programs in schools.

The PLQ says it plans to offer up to $5,000 per child to cover registration costs for different educational programs.

Wednesday, the party provided examples of how much fees can cost for students to take part in these programs.

At Pointe-Lévy High School in Lévis, it costs $3,400 to register a child in the triathlon program and $2,650 for baseball.

At Massey Vanier School in Cowansville, expenses are $3,004 to register for the cycling program, $3,900 for field hockey and $1,716 for swimming.

At Le Triolet High School in Sherbrooke, costs range from $1,000 to $4,000 for its specialized programs.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 31, 2022.