Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province

Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province, campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 election.

"We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec," said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. "I was given a bulletproof vest, for example."

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

Threats against Quebec's MNAs -- both in person and online -- soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing an increase in security at the legislature amid concerns for their safety.

However, not all party leaders say they've been provided additional protection.

"I worked in Iraq in my past life. I've never been scared; I've never been worried about it," said Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime. "I didn't get any instructions by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). I do not have any security guards, and that's fine with me."

He muses police may not be worried about him compared to other party leaders "because I don't represent a threat."

In addition, both Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault and Québec Solidaire Co-Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois stated they would not discuss specifics regarding their security detail.

"The discussions I have with the SQ must stay confidential," stated Legault.

Nadeau-Dubois agreed, saying, "The SQ asked all of the leaders not to give too many details, not to comment on this," adding "i have confidence... I'm not afraid."

The Quebec Liberals (PLQ) said they trust that the SQ knows what it is doing.

"It's up to them to evaluate how much security we need," said Leader Dominique Anglade.

Despite the extra precautions, the parties say they don't believe this will greatly change their campaign strategies -- allowing voters to get up close and personal with their potential elected officials.

-- with files from CTV News' Max Harrold and Iman Kassam.