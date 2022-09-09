Quebec Liberal candidate apologizes for comments on PQ candidate who appeared in explicit video

A Quebec Liberal candidate has apologized for his comments about Parti Quebecois candidate Andreanne Fiola, who appeared in an explicit video, insinuating he would not have hired her to run.

Liberal candidate for Sainte-Rose Michel Trottier said he was “sorry,” and that his reaction to the news was “that of a father upset by an unexpected revelation.”

“Society changes and evolves,” he added. “She is a great person whom I respect very much.”

The candidate in question is Andreanne Fiola, who is running with the Parti Quebecois in Laval-des-Rapides.

On Thursday, Fiola was the subject of an article in the Courrier Laval connecting her to a video distributed on several adult platforms.

Fiola, who wore a mask in the video, was identified by the newspaper because of her tattoo.

Trottier, a former municipal candidate and head of Parti Laval, told the outlet he would not have hired her.

“We always checked the candidates,” he said. “Obviously, this was not the kind of candidate we were looking for to represent the citizens of Laval.”

Trottier later apologized in a statement to social media.

“I have known Andreanne and her family for a long time,” he wrote. “Yesterday’s revelations deeply shook me and in no way change the state of affairs and the many skills that Andreanne possesses.”

Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade refused to comment on Trottier’s reaction Friday, saying only that he “represents Liberal values very well and that the PQ has to choose their own candidates.”

‘COMMITTED’ AND ‘BRILLIANT’: PQ STANDS WITH CANDIDATE

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he fully supports a PQ candidate who appeared in an explicit video.

St-Pierre Plamondon described Andreanne Fiola as "committed" and "brilliant" in a post on Twitter, adding that she has raised awareness of issues related to the environment and Quebec independence.

Fiola herself wrote on Facebook that she participated several months ago in the production of "explicit digital content" distributed on several adult platforms.

She says she had the content taken offline because she no longer wanted to expose herself in that way.

In the post, she apologized for the impact on those around her and said she will continue her campaign.

-- Published with files from The Canadian Press