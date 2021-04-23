MONTREAL -- Nearly 2,600 new electric buses dedicated to school transportation will be on the road within three years.

Quebec announced Friday morning an investment of $250 million over three years to intensify the electrification of school transportation.

The long-term goal is to have 65 per cent of the school transportation fleet electrified by 2030. Achieving this goal would mean a reduction of 800,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

The assistance is intended to fund the purchase of the vehicles, which cost about $300,000 per unit, and the installation of charging stations.

Two Quebec companies, Lion Electric and Girardin Transport, are expected to benefit greatly from the initiative, but Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel said vehicles may be imported from the United States if Quebec production cannot keep up with demand.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.