MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec investing $1.9 million to make provincial parks accessible to all

    Quebec minister Isabelle Charest was at Oka Park to announce $1.7 million in funding to make provincial parks more accessible. (Isabelle Charest, X) Quebec minister Isabelle Charest was at Oka Park to announce $1.7 million in funding to make provincial parks more accessible. (Isabelle Charest, X)
    Share

    Quebec is investing $1.9 million to make the provincial parks of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) more accessible to the general public.

    Minister of Sport, Recreation and Outdoors Isabelle Charest and Sépaq CEO Martin Soucy made the announcement at Oka National Park on Friday morning.

    The new measure will operate in two stages. In the first phase, starting May 25, 65,000 Sépaq park passes will go on sale with a 30 per cent reduction, bringing the normal cost of an annual pass from $88.50 to $61.95. This first measure will account for $1.5 million of the announced investment.

    In a second phase, $375,000 will be used to make the provincial parks accessible free of charge to community organizations, through the distribution of daily passes and transportation assistance. Dedicated to organizations helping vulnerable people and new arrivals, the government estimates that this second measure should enable at least 10,000 people to enjoy Sépaq's parks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News