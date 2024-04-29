Quebec housing minister should apologize for 'ghosting' email: PQ
Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau should apologize and take responsibility for her actions following a controversial e-mail sent by her team, according to the Parti Québécois (PQ).
The PQ called for her to make amends on Monday, following an error made by the minister's office last week.
The office responded to a request from The Canadian Press with an internal e-mail, in which the head of communications wondered whether he should ignore the journalist's request, or deliver a non-committal answer.
A government communications official later acknowledged that this was a mistake and that staff were unsure how to handle The Canadian Press' request for information.
The official said Duranceau was never involved in discussions concerning the handling of this request.
In a message on platform X, formerly Twitter, the minister stated that she took the exercise of responding to journalists very seriously.
PQ MNA Joël Arseneau believes the e-mail from the minister's office demonstrated exactly the opposite.
In an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday, he said the minister should apologize instead of resorting to empty rhetoric.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
International students will be allowed to work 24 hours a week starting in September
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them
Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Less alcohol, or none at all, is one path to better health
Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that.
In a world first, king-size cigarettes in Canada must feature one of these warnings starting Tuesday
Tobacco manufacturers have until Tuesday to ensure every king-size cigarette produced for sale in Canada has a health warning printed directly on it.
WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Anne Hathaway reveals she's now five years sober
Anne Hathaway first shared she lost interest in drinking after a bad hangover in 2018. She’s now five years sober.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
'Don't use the phones': Ford tells Ontario's students
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
-
Identities of officers involved in death of Mississauga father Ejaz Choudry to be made public, court rules
An "unprecedented" request made by a Toronto area police service to shield the identities of the officers involved in the 2020 death of Ejaz Choudry has been rejected by the courts.
Ottawa
-
Province to open new 'regional office' in Ottawa
Premier Doug Ford announced the province will be opening a new regional office dedicated to Ottawa on Monday.
-
Via Rail unveils new early morning train service between Toronto, Ottawa
Via Rail says it will be operating an early-morning train service between Ottawa and Toronto for commuters hoping to arrive before 9 a.m.
-
Ottawa looks to move photo radar and red light camera tickets out of provincial courts
A report for the city's finance and corporate services committee recommends the city implement an administrative penalty system for adjudicating parking and camera-based offences, with municipally appointed hearing officers adjudicating ticket disputes instead of the provincial courts system.
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Police investigating alleged threats at 2 Halifax high schools
A high school in Halifax is dismissing students early Monday due to an alleged threat.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
-
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May.
-
One taken to hospital after car flips over in Sudbury
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury on Monday.
London
-
Arson charge laid after fire set outside downtown London, Ont. residence
A woman is in police custody after allegedly setting a fire outside a home in the city’s core late last week.
-
London man charged with sexual assault following alleged downtown incident
Police have charged a 20-year-old London man with sexual assault following an alleged incident downtown.
-
$418 million for South Bruce to host nuclear waste project
If the Municipality of South Bruce permanently houses Canada’s used nuclear fuel, it will be paid $418 million over the next 138 years to do so.
Kitchener
-
Ont. government announces new rules for cellphones in schools
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
-
Threat investigation prompts hold and secure at Fergus schools
Two Fergus schools were placed in hold and secure Monday while Ontario Provincial Police investigated a potential threat.
-
International students will be allowed to work 24 hours a week starting in September
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says international students will be able to work off-campus for up to 24 hours per week starting in September.
Windsor
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences
Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.
-
Two weekend fires under investigation
Windsor fire and police are investigating two fires over the weekend.
Barrie
-
Dump truck rollover closes northbound Highway 400 lanes
Police say the Highway 400's northbound lanes are still closed after the crash early Monday.
-
Barrie police seek alleged car-bombing suspect
An alleged suspect has been identified by police for a car-bombing incident in Barrie last fall.
-
Sentencing hearing adjourned for teen murderer
The adjourned sentencing hearing was set to begin for the third of three young men who have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old Barrie boy outside his home in late 2021.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier says Vancouver speech praising Hamas attack was 'most hateful' he can imagine
B.C. Premier David Eby has joined other politicians denouncing remarks at a demonstration in Vancouver where protesters chanted “long live Oct. 7,” praising that day's attacks by Hamas on Israel.
-
Billie Eilish bringing 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour to Vancouver
Vancouver will be one of just three Canadian stops on pop star Billie Eilish's upcoming world tour, it was announced Monday.
-
B.C. secures 8 new sites for middle-income rental housing scheme
British Columbia has secured eight new sites for its BC Builds program, in which land owned by the province, non-profits or community groups is pre-zoned to build middle-income rental housing.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
-
Historic church in Vancouver for sale for $10M
A nearly century-old church in one of Vancouver's most desirable neighbourhoods is up for sale.
-
'He was watching from up above': Canucks comeback win takes on special meaning for grieving B.C. family
Sunday's comeback win by the Vancouver Canucks had special meaning for Carol Morin and her family.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffers a fractured cheekbone after a puck hit him in the face
Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov suffered a fractured cheekbone when a puck hit him on the left side of his face in Game 4 against Colorado, the team said Monday.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service
Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wet, cold and snowy start to the week prompts weather warnings/statements
A low complex (multiple low-pressure systems) across the western Prairies and B.C. will create some challenging conditions over the next few days.
Edmonton
-
Company ordered to pay $360K in 2022 death of central Alberta worker
An oilfield equipment supply company has been ordered to pay $360,000 in connection with the death of a worker more than two years ago.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline project ushers in new era for oilsands hub Fort McMurray
As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to announce update to passenger rail service
Premier Danielle Smith will be in Calgary on Monday to announce more details about a plan to improve rail service in Alberta.
Regina
-
USask study highlights more concerns with proposed Bunge-Viterra merger
Several western Canadian organizations representing producers have joined the fray in expressing their concerns over the proposed merger of Regina based Viterra with the Swiss-founded company Bunge.
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatchewan highlights preparations made ahead of wildfire season
Saskatchewan has brought in resources early to prepare for this year's fire season. A drier than normal summer is forecast with eleven fires currently active.
Saskatoon
-
Kindersley, Sask. man facing drunk driving charges after fatal crash with cyclist
A 20-year-old Kindersley man faces multiple charges for impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash that led to the death of a 21-year-old man in the town west of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools says budget increase won't cover growing enrollment or class complexity
Saskatoon’s public school board says that despite “record” funding from the province this year, the ministry’s allocation to the division doesn’t make the grade.
-
New funding aims to get more First Nation people working in Sask. energy, mining sectors
The province has teamed up with the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence to find out how to get more Indigenous Peoples working in the energy sector.