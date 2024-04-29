Quebec housing minister should apologize for 'ghosting' email: PQ

Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau should apologize and take responsibility for her actions following a controversial e-mail sent by her team, according to the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The PQ called for her to make amends on Monday, following an error made by the minister's office last week.

The office responded to a request from The Canadian Press with an internal e-mail, in which the head of communications wondered whether he should ignore the journalist's request, or deliver a non-committal answer.

A government communications official later acknowledged that this was a mistake and that staff were unsure how to handle The Canadian Press' request for information.

The official said Duranceau was never involved in discussions concerning the handling of this request.

In a message on platform X, formerly Twitter, the minister stated that she took the exercise of responding to journalists very seriously.

PQ MNA Joël Arseneau believes the e-mail from the minister's office demonstrated exactly the opposite.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Monday, he said the minister should apologize instead of resorting to empty rhetoric.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 29, 2024.