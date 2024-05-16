Two young men arrested after shots fired in the Plateau

Two men in their early 20s were arrested after shots were fired overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The gunshots were reported to Montreal police at around 1:10 a.m. Thursday from Henri-Julien Avenue, near the intersection with Boucher St.

Upon arrival, police did not find anyone injured, but said a suspicious vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

After a brief search, Montreal police officers (SPVM) found the vehicle in question parked a few blocks northwest.

"At that point, two suspects fled on foot, but they were quickly located and arrested by police officers," said SPVM spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The two young men, aged 20 and 21, will be interviewed by investigators on Thursday.

After a cursory analysis of the area where the shots were heard, police said bullet holes were found on an apartment building, while shell casings were found on the ground.



