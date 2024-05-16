Two young men arrested after shots fired in the Plateau
Two men in their early 20s were arrested after shots were fired overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
The gunshots were reported to Montreal police at around 1:10 a.m. Thursday from Henri-Julien Avenue, near the intersection with Boucher St.
Upon arrival, police did not find anyone injured, but said a suspicious vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
After a brief search, Montreal police officers (SPVM) found the vehicle in question parked a few blocks northwest.
"At that point, two suspects fled on foot, but they were quickly located and arrested by police officers," said SPVM spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.
The two young men, aged 20 and 21, will be interviewed by investigators on Thursday.
After a cursory analysis of the area where the shots were heard, police said bullet holes were found on an apartment building, while shell casings were found on the ground.
- This story by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2024
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Slovak interior minister says 'lone wolf' has been charged with shooting prime minister
The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
There's a new workers' rights treaty in Canada, but will it actually protect you?
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Shifting winds mean smokier skies in some parts of Canada, snow in other areas
Air quality warnings are still in place for some areas of Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires currently burning in Canada
Thousands of Canadians have been displaced as fires burn in Alberta, B.C. and Manitoba. Here are the latest updates.
Will jurors believe Michael Cohen? Defense keys on witness' credibility at Trump's hush money trial
With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.
U.S. intelligence officials wanted to meet with Transport Canada's UFO 'lead'
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
OPINION If you think you can't focus for long, you're right: Sandee LaMotte
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
NEW Victoria Day travel plans? Here are some tips for a smooth trip
May 20 is Victoria Day. If you're going across the border this long weekend, follow these tips for a smoother trip.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
-
GARDINER GRIDLOCK
GARDINER GRIDLOCK 'Needs to be done faster': Calls grow for construction to pick up the pace
In the final report of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto asks what more can be done to alleviate the impact of the construction that has been a tipping point for Toronto traffic.
-
One person injured after scooter and unmarked police vehicle collide in West Queen West
One person was taken to hospital after a motorized scooter collided with an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.
Ottawa
-
Hot and humid weather arrives in Ottawa
Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips admits the spring weather has been "blah" so far, but above-seasonal temperatures are expected over the next month.
-
Driver stopped speeding 170 km/h in company vehicle on Hwy. 417, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a company truck has been impounded for 30 days after a driver was stopped for speeding on Highway 417.
-
Ottawa community leader and businessman Larry Bradley passes away
Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
Halifax police searching for man missing from hospital
Halifax Regional Police, along with Ground Search and Rescue crews, are in the area of Dalhousie University Wednesday night searching for a man missing from a Halifax hospital.
-
NEW
NEW Victoria Day travel plans? Here are some tips for a smooth trip
May 20 is Victoria Day. If you're going across the border this long weekend, follow these tips for a smoother trip.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Northern Ontario
-
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
London
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights sweep Oshawa Generals, win 5th OHL Championship
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
-
'There is somebody in there!': Man pulled from burning Old East London apartment
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Summerlike temperatures in store for the Forest City Thursday
It’s only spring, but temperatures will be feeling summerlike on Thursday with humidity and a daytime high in the mid-20s, several degrees above normal.
Kitchener
-
Former teacher, trustees voice opposition to revised WRDSB bylaws
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
-
Teen seriously injured after edged weapon assault in Cambridge: WRPS
A teenager has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener introduces new 'continuous sidewalk'
The City of Kitchener is taking a step forward with a new approach to sidewalks.
Windsor
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
-
More downtown offices sit empty in Windsor than any other Canadian city
According to data compiled by CBRE Ltd. Windsor, the city’s downtown core has more empty offices than most anywhere else in the continent.
-
Reduced lanes on Lauzon Parkway as sewer rehabilitation continues
Partial lane closures on Lauzon Parkway South will continue Thursday, as sewer rehabilitation work will lead to a separate section of the roadway having reduced lanes.
Barrie
-
Safe Boating Awareness Week: wear a lifejacket when on the water
OPP caution people on boats, kayaks and paddle boards to wear life jackets.
-
Senior arrested for impaired driving in Oro-Medonte
A parked car on a busy highway led police into an impaired investigation.
-
Barrie city council approves waterfront field development
With the chambers packed for a second week in a row, Barrie city councillors made a momentous vote on a new plan for the waterfront that has dividing many residents throughout the city.
Vancouver
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
Former B.C. premiers join in calls for a right-of-centre party merger
A seismic shift could be coming to the B.C. political landscape as backroom talks to strike a deal between the province's two right-of-centre parties are underway.
-
Fans in Latvia watching Canucks games at 4 a.m. to see national hero Silovs
The legend of Arturs Silovs seems to grow every game – whether he’s staring down Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl with the game on the line, or joking about it after.
Vancouver Island
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
Pickleballers eye noise-reduction measures after North Saanich expulsion
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
Winnipeg
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was at Winnipeg homeless shelter to ‘stalk his victims,’ witness testifies
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
-
Two Giant Tiger stores to close in Winnipeg
Giant Tiger announced it is shutting down two of its Winnipeg stores, saying the locations have proven challenging for the company’s business model.
Calgary
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Man stabbed in downtown Calgary; police investigating
Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Oilers coach undecided which goalie will start Game 5 against Canucks
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is undecided on who will be starting in net in Thursday night's Game 5 tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre opens new 'trauma informed' location
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Over 40 projects across Sask. recognized for sustainable development achievements
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it's safe to use your points at the McDonald's drive-thru
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
-
Saskatoon nurses call code blue over emergency room crowding
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.