Quebec housing minister apologizes for insensitive remarks on lease transfers

Minister for Housing France-Élaine Duranceau said she is sorry if she appeared insensitive when she made comments in recent days about her desire to tackle lease transfers.

"You can't use a right that isn't yours to assign a lease to someone else on terms that you decide when it's not your building. A tenant who wants to do that has to invest in real estate and take the risks that go with it," she said earlier this week in an interview with Noovo Info.

"I'm sorry if that sounded insensitive. I was describing things in legal and economic terms," she said by way of an apology. "On the contrary, I'm very sensitive to what's happening in housing."

If Bill 31 is adopted, a landlord whose tenant wants to assign his lease will simply be able to refuse his request and terminate it. At present, a serious reason is required. Some tenants use lease assignments to limit rent increases.

Despite her act of contrition, the minister is holding the line.

"It's not about taking away a right from tenants," she said. "The idea is that the tenant should not choose the next tenant to occupy the premises. It's up to the landlord to make that determination and decide with whom he wants to enter into a legal relationship for the future," she explained.

This aspect of the bill has been roundly criticized in recent days.

Duranceau said she is not surprised by the negative reactions to her piece of legislation and hopes that the summer season will provide an opportunity to debate the subject.

"Clearly, we are changing a lot of things, things that haven't been touched for 40 years. It's causing a stir, but I think it will be for the best," she said.

The bill also provides that landlords of new homes will have to state in the lease the maximum rent for the next five years.

Clause F -- which already exists in the lease -- allows landlords of such dwellings to increase rents without being subject to the Housing Tribunal's grid. The aim of this change is to give tenants greater predictability.

The long-awaited government bill was tabled last Friday, on the last day of the parliamentary session.