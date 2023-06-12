Tenants are using lease transfers 'incorrectly,' says Que. housing minister

Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low.

Duranceau was questioned by reporters Monday over proposed changes to Quebec housing law. If passed, Bill 31 would give landlords more powers to stop their tenants from transferring their lease – a long-used mechanism to avoid a rental increase during a changeover.

Under current law, a tenant is allowed to transfer their lease to another person so long as they notify their landlord in writing. The landlord can only refuse the transfer if there is a “serious reason,” according to Quebec’s housing tribunal.

When the new renter moves in, they often inherit the monthly rate from the last tenant. But that’s not how the law was meant to be used, according to Duranceau, who says it gives tenants too much agency in a living space they do not own.

“This tool is used by the tenants incorrectly,” she told reporters. “It wasn't intended to keep the rent low.”

“This should be used when you want to have your lease cancelled because you want to move out of your dwelling,” she added. “It's not intend for a tenant to pass on to the other tenants.”

