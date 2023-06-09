Quebec government finally tables its housing bill

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) finally tabled its housing bill on the last day of the parliamentary session.

Clause F allows landlords of new dwellings to raise rents without being subject to the Administrative Housing Tribunal. If the bill is passed, landlords will have to state in the lease the maximum rent for the next five years.

Also, when a tenant receives an eviction notice and does not respond before the deadline, he or she will be deemed to have refused it.

In the case of repossession or eviction, a tenant could be compensated if the landlord acted in bad faith.

Quebec Aolidaire has been urging the government to take action on housing.

Just before the bill was tabled, QS spokesperson Manon Massé said she was shocked at the way the CAQ handled the issue.

"To table it on the last day of the parliamentary session is to send out a signal that it is not important to them," she said.