Advertisement
Quebec father flees scene of three-wheeler accident, leaves 5-year-old child behind
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 9:33AM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 10, 2020 9:49AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A father driving a three-wheeler with his five-year-old child onboard fled the scene of a collision in the Saguenay region of Quebec on Sunday, leaving his child behind.
The man – who was under the influence of drugs – came into contact with a parked vehicle when he lost control of the three-wheeler on Victoria St. in the La Baie area.
According to witnesses who took the child under their wing in its father’s absence, neither of the pair was wearing a helmet.
The father is expected to face charges related to a hit-and-run, dangerous driving, criminal driving and driving under the influence.
The directeur de la protection de la jeunesse took possession of the child and contacted its mother.