MONTREAL -- The Legault government announced a six-month extension to certain bonuses to at least one union, which were to expire on Mar. 30, specifically those granted to long-term care attendants.

The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique dans la santé et les services sociaux (APTS) confirmed the information Monday evening.

The six-month extension will affect three bonuses: for those who work in accommodation and long-term care, those working with clients with serious behavioural disorders and psychologists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 30, 2020.