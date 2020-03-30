Quebec extends premiums for 6 months, including for long-term care attendants
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 9:01PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Legault government announced a six-month extension to certain bonuses to at least one union, which were to expire on Mar. 30, specifically those granted to long-term care attendants.
The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique dans la santé et les services sociaux (APTS) confirmed the information Monday evening.
The six-month extension will affect three bonuses: for those who work in accommodation and long-term care, those working with clients with serious behavioural disorders and psychologists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 30, 2020.
