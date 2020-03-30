MONTREAL -- The Legault government announced a six-month extension to certain bonuses to at least one union, which were to expire on Mar. 30, specifically those granted to long-term care attendants.

The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique dans la santé et les services sociaux (APTS) confirmed the information Monday evening.

Les primes qui devaient se terminer aujourd'hui pour les psychologues et pour les salarié·e·s travaillant auprès des clientèles ayant un trouble grave du comportement ou travaillant dans un CHSLD seront maintenues pour les 6 prochains mois. #négo2020 #polqc — APTS (@APTSQ) March 30, 2020

The six-month extension will affect three bonuses: for those who work in accommodation and long-term care, those working with clients with serious behavioural disorders and psychologists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 30, 2020.