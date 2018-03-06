

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government announced 5,800 new subsidized daycare spaces for the province’s children on Tuesday, citing a recent government review.

Family Minister Luc Fortin announced the initiative, saying the spaces will be allocated to areas of the province that most need them.

Those include 2,000 new daycares to open in areas where the government has deemed there to a be a shortage and 200 in disadvantaged areas.

Of those 5,800, 3,800 would come from planned early childhood centres whose development was planned for 2020-21, but could be sped up.

Fortin said all costs were accounted for in the most recent budget and no new financing would be needed.

According to the family ministry, there are 300,000 regulated daycare spaces in Quebec, 233,000 of which are subsidized.