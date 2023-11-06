Quebec English universities pitch more French courses for students instead of tuition hikes

After meeting with Premier François Legault Monday, the heads of Quebec's three English universities proposed new measures to protect the French language, including mandatory French courses for students, if the government reverses planned tuition hikes.

They say their goal is to ensure "at least" 40 per cent of their undergraduate students who don't speak French reach an intermediate level of French proficiency by the time they graduate.

The meeting was held in Montreal under the shadow of a new policy the province announced on Oct. 13 that would double university tuition for non-Quebec Canadian students (from $8,992 to $17,000) and increase tuition for international students to $20,000 — a move that the universities say would hurt their bottom line and turn students away to other provinces like Ontario.

"For Bishop’s University, its very survival is at stake," read a joint statement from McGill, Concordia, and Bishop's universities on Monday.

"As for Concordia and McGill universities, the combined losses are estimated at over $100 million a year according to conservative scenarios, not to mention the devastating consequences for the Québec economy."

The three universities have asked for tuition fees to remain the same for Canadian students outside Quebec and for the government to discuss "alternative solutions" to the proposed tuition hikes for international students.

Avec les recteurs des universités McGill, Concordia et Bishop's.

Nous avons discuté des moyens d'inverser le déclin du français au Québec. pic.twitter.com/qoffoX0hH1 — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 6, 2023

In return, McGill and Concordia said they would make students take French-language courses "with a view to effectively supporting the professional integration of students within the city," according to the statement.

All three schools also said they would commit to "substantially increasing the offering of French-as-a-second-language courses for Canadian students from outside Quebec and international students who do not speak French, and to creating new incentives for learning French," such as scholarships.

The university heads are hopeful they can reach a deal with Quebec.

"We have put an unprecedented proposition in front of the government and it’s a proposition of partnership with the government between the government and the three anglophone universities," said McGill principal Deep Saini.

"I'm very optimistic that we’ve put an outstanding proposal in front of the government and that we’ve made it very clear that we believe we are natural allies with the government in the desire to protect and promote French," Graham Carr, the president and vice-chancellor of Concordia.

'WE STAND BY OUR PRINCIPLES': HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry, who was also at the meeting with Legault, said in a statement that the offer from the three university principals was "a step in the right direction," but didn't say whether or not Quebec would accept it.

"We stand by our principles: it's not up to Quebec taxpayers to finance the education of thousands of Canadian students outside Quebec," she said, adding that conversations will be ongoing, with particular mention of "a solution specific to Bishop's reality."

When she announced the new measure last month, she said the money from the tuition hikes would be reinvested into the French university system.

Quebec's three English universities are poised to be disproportionately affected by the new measure as they receive a higher number of non-local students.

Since the announcement, there has been pushback from some MNAs in the national assembly, federal ministers in Ottawa, and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante. On Oct. 30, more than 1,000 students held a protest in Montreal to denounce the province's tuition hike.

IN PHOTOS: Students protest Quebec tuition hike

The premier had promised that he would sit down and listen to the schools' rectors and hear their concerns.

In an internal memo sent last week, Concordia University President Graham Carr said the planned tuition hike could have devastating effects, potentially gutting 90 per cent of the institute's out-of-province undergraduate registration.

Annual revenue loss could reach $32 million in four years, the memo said, describing the impact as "far-reaching and complex."

Among other losses, McGill University argues Quebec's plan to double tuition for out-of-province students could result in up to 700 job cuts.

For its part, Bishop's University in the Eastern Townships warns that its very survival is at risk as 30 per cent of the school is made up of out-of-province students, contributing to one-quarter of the school's revenues.

French-language universities in the province have also come to the defence of the English schools.

"Any measure that would put the very existence of a university at risk or weaken it to the point of impairing it, must be excluded from the discussion," the heads of Université de Montréal, Université Laval, Université de Sherbrooke, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal wrote in an open letter published in La Presse.

Though the CAQ insists the hikes are not an attack on English speakers, it did say it wants to protect the French language, particularly in Montreal, by making it more expensive for students who, according to the government, come to Quebec to study in English only to leave after graduation.

Some students will be exempt from paying higher fees, such as those covered by international agreements, including France and Belgium. The measure does not apply to medical or PhD students, but it does apply to all undergraduate and graduate programs, including Master's programs.