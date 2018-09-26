

CTV Montreal





Liberal leader Philippe Couillard was answering questions Wednesday morning about alleged leaks to the CAQ by one of his own candidates.

MNA Guy Ouellette, who is running for re-election in Chomedey, reportedly sent the Coalition Avenir Quebec a series of emails in 2016.

According to reports emails were sent from Ouellette's email account that allegedly showed a link between Liberal party organizer Pietro Perrino and Luigi Correti, a businessman who was once accused of fraud.

Ouellette told the Journal de Montreal that he doesn't remember sending the CAQ that information, and suggested that UPAC may have something to do with the emails.

The former Sureté du Quebec Sergeant-Detective was arrested last year as part of an investigation into leaks to the media about UPAC but was never charged.

Couillard said he had faith in his candidate.

"I maintain my confidence in Mr. Ouellette who is our candidate for Chomedey. Citizens will make their choice in a few days and I know for a fact that they want another Liberal member, and Mr. Ouellette is our candidate," said Couillard. "He has my trust."

CAQ MNA cleared by ethics committee

Eric Caire has been cleared by the National Assembly's Ethics Commissioner.

The MNA for the Quebec City riding of La Peltrie accepted a $55,000 loan from a Mayor of L'ancienne Lorette, which is in Caire's riding.

The complaint was filed by a Liberal MNA who claimed that the loan was a conflict of interest that tainted Caire's judgment in opposing a project to extend Highway 40 into the city.

The mayor was against the project and so was the CAQ.

Now the ethics commissioner says the CAQ first opposed the highway extension back in 2016, before the loan, and so the money did not affect Caire's judgement.

Lisée apologizes for religious joke

Parti Quebecois chief Jean-Francois Lisée said he was using his sense of humour when talking about the Liberal candidate in Rouyn-Noranda-Temiscamingue.

On Tuesday night Lisée spotted Luc Blanchette at a hockey game and said, several times, "Eloignez-moi de ce calice" -- which translates as to "get me away from this asshole."

Lisée had to explain the comment on Wednesday when asked if it was appropriate language for a premier, said that he is likes Blanchette and was just kidding around.

"We hope that in his retirement, he can go to Walmart and go fishing," said Lisée, joking that he hopes Blanchette loses his seat.

Lisée said he would always keep his sense of humour no matter his office.