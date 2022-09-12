Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area Monday as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.

Legault will be in Châteauguay and Soulanges, a pair of ridings near Montreal won by the CAQ in 2018, and will also spend time in Maurice-Richard in Montreal and Mille-Îles in Laval, both Quebec Liberal (PLQ) ridings that Legault wants to flip.

QUEBEC ELECTION 2022: Get the latest updates and in-depth coverage

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade will also be in Laval for an announcement before moving on to the Lotbinière-Frontenac riding for a pair of events in Thetford Mines, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will campaign in Chibougamau, almost 400 kilometres northwest of Saguenay, before heading to Abitibi later in the day.

The Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) will be in the Quebec City area, while the Parti Québécois (PQ) will be in the Abitibi region.

Parties are nearing the midway point of the 36-day campaign, with the first televised French language debate on TVA on Thursday in Montreal.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.